Nicole thanks public for supporting cystic fibrosis medication campaign

A Rathcoole woman who suffers from cystic fibrosis has praised the local community for supporting her appeal for medication after receiving drugs this week.

Nicole Adams (28) has been in hospital for a month due to her condition and has experienced a number of complications over recent weeks.

Nicole, who worked as a hairdresser and ran her own salon, has now closed the business and stopped working due to her declining health.

In October, some of her friends contacted the Times to highlight Nicole’s condition.

Family and friends started a fundraising effort in an attempt to raise some of the £104,000 per year needed to cover the cost of the drug, Symkevi, in a hope they can get enough money raised to buy a few months’ worth of the drug.

At the end of October, the Department of Health confirmed its intention to follow England’s lead and complete a deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for cystic fibrosis drugs Orkambi and Symkevi. The news was welcomed by Nicole at the time.

This week, Nicole finally received the medication.

Posting on Facebook on Tuesday, Nicole said: “After months of endless campaigning and fighting for our lives, yesterday (Monday) I received my drugs. Symkevi is a great drug, but this is the drug I should have had a year ago, but I’ve got it now and I’ll take it in the hope it keeps me stable until I can get the drug I truly need which is Trikafta.”

She added: “Everything everyone’s been doing to help these last few weeks has been amazing. It’s been one hell of a roller coaster, but I really hope things now settle!

“I’m happy. I’m getting stronger and hopefully I’ll get my spark back soon! Thank you to each and every one of you for making this possible!”