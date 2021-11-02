Brother (Bro) Dawson, as he is known in Orange Order circles, has been Deputy District Master for around 20 years.

He was unanimously appointed at the annual election of officers on Wednesday.

Mr Dawson has been at the forefront of the Orange Order for many years and has played a key role in the long running Drumcree dispute which has meant the Order has been unable to walk down the Garvaghy Road for more than 20 years.

District Master Nigel Dawson. INPT28-614.

In a statement from the Orange Order, a spokesperson said; “Bro Dawson, who is a member of Wesleyan Temperance LOL No 161, succeeds Bro Darryl Hewitt, who died in February after courageously battling pancreatic cancer.

“Bro Hewitt had held the highest office in Portadown District for 15 years, and after being elected as his successor, Bro Dawson paid tribute to his predecessor’s many fine qualities.

“At the same meeting, Bro Alistair Power was elected deputy district master. He is a member of the Rising Sons of Portadown LOL No 273.

“The election was conducted by County Armagh Grand Master, Bro Dennis Watson, who was assisted by Bro T.D. Forbes, district master of Loughgall.

“Bro Watson also paid tribute to the leadership of Bro Hewitt, and said he would be badly missed, not only in Portadown district, but also throughout the county.

“The county grand master said that it is hoped that next year’s ‘Twelfth’ demonstrations, attended by all eleven districts, will take place in Armagh city.”

Portadown LOL No1 is a one of the largest in Northern Ireland but has been hit by the deaths of a number of members in recent years, including that of the former District Master Darryl Hewitt.

However it seems the Lodge is experiencing a revival with a large number of new recruits applying to Portadown LOL NO1 this year.

A spokesperson said: ““Portadown district, with some 830 members, is the largest in County Armagh, but in the past two years has been hit by the passing of many brethren.

“Positive reports were presented at the meeting, and it was reported that a large number of applications for membership have been received.

“These will be initiated in the coming weeks, as Portadown’s 28 lodges begin to return to normality after the long absence of meetings due to the Covid-19 pendamic.”

For information check out www.portadowndistrictlolno1.co.uk/pic-d52.htm

