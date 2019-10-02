NIPSA rallies in support of NI strike action

Trade union rallies in support of striking civil servants are being held in Belfast and Londonderry on Thursday morning.

NIPSA has announced the latest one-day strike action as part of the ongoing campaign to get an improved offer on pay, terms and conditions.

The walkout follows a similar industrial action on August 28, with the union rejecting what it described as “the imposition of a 1.25% pay deal for 2018/19”.

NIPSA general secretary Alison Millar said that the union’s members, as part of the industrial action strategy, have disengaged from the emergency Brexit planning.

The rallies will be held at 11am in Grosvenor Hall, Glengall Street, Belfast and the City Hotel in Londonderry.

Ms Millar said: “The dispute centres on the imposition of a below inflation pay deal and attacks on terms and conditions of employment.

“Our members have clearly demonstrated their anger and are resolute in seeking to ensure that the employer re-opens the pay negotiations for 2018/19 and properly negotiates with NIPSA on both the issue of pay and other terms and conditions.”

Ms Millar added: “NIPSA has taken the unprecedented decision to lodge a Judicial Review on the lack of consultation on terms and conditions issues regarding promotion opportunities within the NICS and that hearing will take place on 29 November 2019.”