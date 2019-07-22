‘Noah was incredible young man’ Carrick mourners told

The turnout at the funeral of 12-year-old Noah Coates was a “true testament of how many people he touched throughout his life”.

A service of thanksgiving for Noah was held at Carrickfergus Elim Church on Saturday.

The Carrick boy suffered from a rare neurological condition and was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease, a form of Leukodystrophy, when he was just three-years-old.

The condition is thought to affect just 250 people worldwide.

Carrickfergus Elim Church said: “Noah was an incredible young man and the turnout was a true testament of how many people he touched throughout his life.

“He will be forever missed by everyone who knew him but we are rejoicing that he is now with his Heavenly Father, free from all pain.

The church has thanked everyone who “came and offered love and support to Sarah, Greg, Gracie and the extended family circle.

“They really appreciate the outpouring of love that has been shown to them.”

In a tribute on social media, one mourner said: “A beautiful celebration of the life of an exceptional young man and gift of God whose memory will continue to influence and inspire everybody who has been touched by his life and faith in our heavenly Father God.”