Non-Christian parents in legal action over NI school’s religious teaching

A non-Christian couple is taking legal action over their five-year-old daughter receiving religious teaching at her school in Northern Ireland.

High Court proceedings have been brought against the Department of Education and the Education Authority, claiming that it breaches their human rights.

A judge said today that the challenge will be heard early next year.

The case centres on legislation which makes Religious Education (RE) and acts of collective worship compulsory in Northern Ireland schools.

Parents are unable to withdraw their child on the grounds of conscience.

Lawyers for the family are contesting arrangements which involve religious instruction at the school they chose for the child.

They say they unlawfully offend the parents’ non-Christian outlook.