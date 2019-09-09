Nora Quoirin to be laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery

Family and friends of tragic teenager Nora Quoirin will gather in Belfast tomorrow for her funeral mass.

Mourners will come together at St Brigid’s Church in south Belfast – where she was baptised as a child – for a service at 1pm.

Nora was found dead in the Malaysian jungle 10 days after she mysteriously went missing from a holiday resort on August 4.

The 15-year-old’s body was discovered about 1.6 miles from the Dusun resort, where she had been on holiday with her parents and two siblings.

Hundreds of people were involved in the search for the teenager, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described as “vulnerable”.

Her father Sebastien and mother Meabh, from Belfast, believe she was abducted. They insist she would not have wandered off by herself.

However, police in Malaysia said they have so far found no evidence of abduction or kidnapping.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Nora died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Nora will be laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery.