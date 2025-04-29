North West 200: Enhanced train services offered to Northern Ireland biking fans on Saturday 10 May
An additional train will leave Belfast Grand Central Station in the morning, with two extra evening trains also operating between Portrush and Belfast Grand Central.
Translink’s Director of Commercial Operations David Cowan commented: “To give our passengers more choice, and to manage capacity, we are providing extra six carriage trains on Saturday 10th May, the busiest day for travel to the NW 200.
“These trains will operate in addition to our regular timetable.
“The morning train will leave Belfast Grand Central Station for Portrush at 7.40am, with additional evening trains departing Portrush for Belfast at 6.25pm and 9.30pm.
“Passengers can also travel by coach or bus to Portrush during the NW 200. The 218 Goldliner express service leaves from Belfast Laganside Buscentre every hour to Coleraine, where passengers can connect with the frequent 140 Triangle Service from Coleraine to Portstewart and Portrush.
“Taking public transport to Portrush for the NW 200 will remove the stress of driving, avoiding road closures and finding somewhere to park.”
David Cowan added: “We advise passengers attending the NW 200 to plan their travel in advance using Translink’s Journey Planner or website: www.translink.co.uk, or phone the Contact Centre on 02890 666630”.
