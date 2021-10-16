Northern Ireland civil servant Sinclair Duncan, who recalled working during the Troubles in the 1970s, dies at the age of 96

Sinclair Duncan, pictured last year, has died at the age of 96

Sinclair Duncan, who from 1949 to 1985 worked at in the ministries of Education, Finance and Agriculture, the Cabinet Office, Office of the Executive, NIO and the Department of Environment, lived in Holywood.

He was awarded ISO in 1984.

Mr Duncan was aged 96 when he died in hospital on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The web version of this article will link to his memoirs of the 1970s, which were published in seven instalments in November of 2020.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.