Northern Ireland Dogs: Give one of these heartbroken pups a fresh start in a loving family in 2025

4 . Tonks and her dad Sirius

Meet Tonks and her dad Sirius! They are sweet Cocker Spaniel Crossbreeds now looking for their forever home(s). They are both a little more on the nervous side when first meeting new people, but the staff here know how quickly they come around once they realise how nice you are! For this reason, they will be best suited in an adult only home, or a family with children of secondary school age that have been around dogs before. They gain a lot of confidence from each other, so if they are rehomed separately it would be great if there is another dog in the home to bounce off! In order to help Tonks and Sirius settle into their new home and routine, their adopter should be able to be at home with them at the beginning and until leaving time can be built up. They are a great pair, and we believe that with a little bit of patience and love from their adopter(s) they will come out of their shells and be fantastic companions. Photo: Dogs Trust