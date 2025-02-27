Northern Ireland Dogs: Give one of these heartbroken pups a fresh start in a loving family in 2025

1.
As Gavin and his siblings grow, they will be active dogs who would love families who will join them for daily walks and adventures. As these pups are under 6 months old, they will be automatically enrolled in our Dog School puppy classes to help start them off on the right paw in their new homes If you would like to welcome one of these beautiful pups into your home, follow the steps below and don't forget to favourite them! Photo: Dogs trust
2. Gavin and Stacey
Say hello to the Gavin and Stacey pups! This lively bunch are 7 week old collie crossbreeds who are ready to find their forever homes. Gavin, Stacey, Dave, Mick, Pam, Bryn, Smithy, Jason and Ness are fun loving pups who are looking for families who will support them through all stages of puppyhood, including their basic housetraining and socialisation. They could potentially share their homes with other pets with proper management during early days. Gavin and his siblings would love a large, secure outdoor space where they can run and play to burn some of their puppy energy They are also big fans of enrichment games to keep their minds active. As these pups are not used to being left alone, they would appreciate someone to keep them company during the day until leaving time can be built up. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Maisie and Freddie
Maisie is a 5 year old Yorkie who is looking to find her forever home along with her best friend Freddie. These two are inseparable and are most happy when they have the company of each other and their humans. We are looking for a home where they are not going to be left on their own for very long each day as they do like to know you are close by. At night time if they had the chance they would really appreciate sleeping in the bedroom along with you, they will take any opportunity to get lots of cuddles! When out and about on walks Maisie can be a bit vocal meeting other dogs, they could potentially share their new home with dogs pending successful meets. They could live with dog savvy primary school children and older. Photo: Dogs trust
4. Tonks and her dad Sirius
Meet Tonks and her dad Sirius! They are sweet Cocker Spaniel Crossbreeds now looking for their forever home(s). They are both a little more on the nervous side when first meeting new people, but the staff here know how quickly they come around once they realise how nice you are! For this reason, they will be best suited in an adult only home, or a family with children of secondary school age that have been around dogs before. They gain a lot of confidence from each other, so if they are rehomed separately it would be great if there is another dog in the home to bounce off! In order to help Tonks and Sirius settle into their new home and routine, their adopter should be able to be at home with them at the beginning and until leaving time can be built up. They are a great pair, and we believe that with a little bit of patience and love from their adopter(s) they will come out of their shells and be fantastic companions. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.