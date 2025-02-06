Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal for information on Shane Doherty who has black cross tattoo on right cheekbone, a nose ring and 'top half of right ear missing'’

Missing Shane Doherty

There is increasing concern or the welfare of missing 27-year-old Shane Doherty.

A post on Police Derry and Strabane said Shane was last seen in the Bogside area of the city at approximately 10pm on Sunday, 2nd February before he left in a car with a friend.

He was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers.

The post adds that Shane is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring.

The post adds that ‘the top half of his right ear is also missing’.