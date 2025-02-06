Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal for information on Shane Doherty who has black cross tattoo on right cheekbone, a nose ring and 'top half of right ear missing'’
A post on Police Derry and Strabane said Shane was last seen in the Bogside area of the city at approximately 10pm on Sunday, 2nd February before he left in a car with a friend.
He was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers.
The post adds that Shane is described as being approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.
He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring.
The post adds that ‘the top half of his right ear is also missing’.
Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts or you believe you may have seen him, please contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1474 05/02/25.