The property is nestled in an idyllic coastal location and offers a rare opportunity to own a slice of cinematic history.
For more information see Propertypal
1 / 6
The property is nestled in an idyllic coastal location and offers a rare opportunity to own a slice of cinematic history.
For more information see Propertypal
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.