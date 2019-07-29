Northern Ireland Scouts doing Province proud at world jamboree

Scouts from Northern Ireland are among those taking part in one of the biggest ever jamborees as 45,000 Scouts from nearly every country in the world assemble in the USA.

Two 40-strong units made up of Scouts from across the Province are taking part in the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia which runs until August 2.

Sam Moore, 16, from Lisbane has tried whitewater rafting for the first time

The huge event is the culmination of two years of work for the leaders of NI Units 87 and 88, which has involved camps and team-building events preparing the young people for living on a humid site in the eastern US state.

Sam Moore, 16, from Lisbane, said: “The atmosphere during the opening ceremony was unbelievable, I am absolutely buzzing right now. I am really looking forward to making friends from all over the world as I take on activities I have never tried before.

“I got to go whitewater rafting for the first time – it was incredible. I think this experience is going to make me a new person with lots of new life skills.”

Fionn McArdle, 17, from Knockbracken, said: “The jamboree so far is like nothing else we’ve ever experienced.

The opening ceremony of the World Scout Jamboree

“The site is absolutely massive and is filled with Scouts from all over the world. It’s just surreal.”

Nathan Dellar, 17, from Bangor added: ”It’s like a huge city filled with Scouts – you just can’t comprehend it.

“On a map, the site in West Virginia is the same size as Belfast.”

The event was opened by UK Chief Scout Bear Grylls, who said: “World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.

“The 2019 jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.”