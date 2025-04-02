Northern Ireland weather: Cloud-free sky makes sparkling day with more sunshine to enjoy 😎

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland has enjoyed a ‘sparkling morning but a bit chilly in places as high pressure sits to the east of the UK’, according to the Met Office’s Clare Nasir.

She added that any breeze we feel has been ‘inherited this wind from the near continent’ and ‘will be a feature through the afternoon and into Thursday’.

Today will be ‘dry with plenty of sunshine’, according to the Met Office Northern Ireland.

Whilst the Met Office Cloud Cover live app shows a remarkably blue sky for Northern Ireland.

‘It will be another dry and sunny day across all parts’ today and ‘feeling rather warm but a little cooler towards the east coast with an easterly breeze’.

The Met Office adds that there will be a maximum temperature 16 °C.

And tonight, ‘it will be a dry night with mostly clear skies’, but ‘there will be a few mist patches along the Down coast’.

There will be a minimum temperature 3 °C.

And tomorrow, will be ‘another dry, sunny day with any early mist patches quickly dispersing’.

There will be ‘a chilly start then feeling warm inland, but cooler towards east coast’.

And there will be a maximum temperature 17 °C.

See the Northern Ireland pollen count here from the Met Office.

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is that ‘high pressure will maintain mostly dry, settled weather with plenty of sunshine’ but ‘there may be some cloud and a few light showers at first on Friday’.

Looking to after the weekend, the long distance forecast Sunday 6 Apr - Tuesday 15 Apr says that ‘high pressure should prevail for most of the outlook period, maintaining largely settled conditions for much of the time’.

‘This should result in lengthy spells of dry and bright weather,’ it adds.

‘There is still a chance of patchy overnight frosts where winds fall light.

‘There is also the chance of some areas of low cloud or fog, especially around some coasts.

‘Towards the middle of April, the weather may turn more unsettled as rain or showers try to push in from the west.

‘It will be breezy at times, especially in the southwest at first.

‘Daytime temperatures will depend on the wind direction and cloud amounts, with potential for warm conditions at times but also cooler interludes’.

And looking even further ahead – Wednesday 16 Apr - Wednesday 30 Apr – the Met Office says that ‘weather patterns are most likely to remain fairly slow-moving through the second half of April’ and ‘there could be some interludes of rain or showers for a time around mid April, but on he whole plenty of dry and fine weather is expected with high pressure looking to remain in charge for most of the time.

