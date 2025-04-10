Northern Ireland weather: Met Office say today expected to be warmest of 2025 so far

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:11 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It is important for people in Northern Ireland to get out and enjoy the sun whilst we can – as change is coming, according to the Met Office.
Read More
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service 'pleased to confirm there are no ongoin...

Today is expected to be the hottest of the year so far and temperatures will again be in excess of 20 °C – ‘a fine dry and sunny day’.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop has confirmed that, at the moment, Northern Ireland’s mean temp is 1.5C warmer than its long-term meteorological average for April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning there was however, a ‘chilly start’, before is started feeling ‘much warmer over County Down and country Antrim than of late’.

The Met Office add there will be ‘light westerly winds’ and a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Tonight, will see ‘a dry evening and night with largely clear skies’.

The Met Office add that ‘some patchy fog is likely towards the end of the night’ and it will be ‘less cold than last night’ with a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Friday will be another ‘dry bright day with plenty of sunny spell’.

After ‘some patchy high cloud in the afternoon’, it will start to feel ‘warm again’ with a maximum temperature of 21 °C.

Meanwhile over the weekend, it will be ‘mostly dry on Saturday with some brightness to start but getting increasingly cloudy with some patchy rain in the west later’.

It will be ‘colder, cloudy, with showers Sunday and Monday and wintery on the hills’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
People enjoying the sunny weatherPeople enjoying the sunny weather
People enjoying the sunny weather

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway said: “The high pressure that has been responsible for our recent high temperatures gradually shifts away over the weekend, as more of an unsettled regime begins to take charge and introduces more frequent rain and cloud, as well as a drop in temperatures.

“Those in the far northwest will see the first of the rain late on Friday and into Saturday, and while Saturday will start dry for much of the UK, we are likely to see areas of showers moving in from the south later in the day, although this aspect is still quite uncertain.

"However, by Sunday fresher conditions with showers are expected to move in from the west.”

Low pressure is likely to lie west of the UK into next week with showers and some longer spells of rain likely, but also some drier and sunnier intervals, with temperatures around average for the time of year.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandAntrim

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice