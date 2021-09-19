Northern Ireland’s centenary is celebrated at Stormont with biggest ever gathering of Lambeg Drums

The drummers in formation to spell out a centenary birthday greeting to Northern Ireland

Some 150 drums were registered for the event at Stormont — dubbed, Drums for Ulster.

The gathering was organised by the Ulster-Scots Agency in partnership with Northern Ireland’s five Lambeg Drumming Associations and drummers of all ages and levels of ability from all parts of the country.

Ulster-Scots Agency Chief Executive Ian Crozier said, “Today’s event provided a unique opportunity for the Ulster-Scots community to celebrate Northern Ireland’s Centenary with over a hundred drummers playing together in front of Parliament Buildings in what we believe to be the largest ever display of Lambeg drums.”

Jamie and Sammi Jo Davis from Carryduff at the Lambeg Drum event at Stormont. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

“It promised to be a day to remember for all those involved, with drummers participating in the event receiving a printed certificate as a memento of the occasion. From the youngest drummer to the oldest, generations of families attended to showcase and celebrate a cultural tradition synonymous with Northern Ireland.”

Mr Crozier added: “In total, around 150 drums were registered, with Armagh and Down Drumming Association alone delivering 43 drums as part of the display.

The celebration also saw the dedication of a suite of eight new Centenary Drums commissioned by the Ulster-Scots Agency.

“Each drum depicts a significant person and building associated with the foundation of Northern Ireland with an emphasis on those from the Ulster-Scots community.”

The Lambeg Drums playing at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, as the Ulster Scots Agency commissioned and dedicated eight new lambeg drums to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. Picture: Philip Magowan / Press Eye

