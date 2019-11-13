Official dedication of Whitehead war memorial

Extensive refurbishment works were carried out on Whitehead war memorial ahead of Remembrance Sunday when it was officially dedicated.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council decided earlier this year that the existing war monument at Chester Avenue would be replaced with a new one.

On parade in Whitehead on Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Robert Logan, who laid a wreath on behalf of the Mayor at Sunday’s tribute to the fallen, said: “I am pleased this memorial has been refurbished and is a fitting tribute to those from the Whitehead area who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

Following significant consultations with the Royal British Legion, a finalised design was agreed. The wording was also finalised with key representatives in the community.

The new memorial was delivered to the site at the end of September and the work was completed by the end of October.

Representatives of uniformed and youth organisations joined Whitehead Branch of the Royal British Legion and members of the wider community for the dedication service and act of remembrance.

Paying tribute at Whitehead war memorial.

