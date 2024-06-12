Oisin Gregg

Tributes have been paid to a Co Fermanagh teenager who has died days after he was injured in a crash in Kesh.

Oisin Gregg, 18, from Belleek, died after a two vehicle crash on the Letterboy Road in the village on Friday night.

The young man who was critically injured has been named locally – and since the crash there has been an outpouring of support for Oisin and his family.

In a post online Florencecourt Flute Band said: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Florencecourt Flute Band are extended to the Gregg family, as well as to Oisin’s friends and the members of North Fermanagh Young Defenders, at this extremely difficult time.

"May they all know the Lord’s comfort, grace and help in the days ahead.”

And North Fermanagh Young Defenders also posted: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we have lost not only a member of our band, but someone we have been lucky enough to call our friend.

"Oisin has been a part of our band since he was 12 years old, he joined up in October 2017, firstly learning to play the flute & then in June 2018, he decided he wanted to try drumming

"His 1st ever parade with the band, was at our annual band parade in Kesh on Fri 6th September 2019, his last parade with the band was just earlier this year, at the Easter Monday ABOD parade in Enniskillen (below is a picture of him on parade on that day) we can only thank him for his effort, commitment and also for simply choosing us to share so many memorable times together.

"He will be sadly missed and always remembered by all of his NFYD family.

"We send our sincere condolences to Oisin’s family and entire family circle at this tough time and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.

"Rest easy young man, gone but never forgotten

“Let's raise a glass to absent friends”.

And in another post, Devenish Saint Mary’s said: “All in the club extend our sympathies to the Gregg family following the tragic and untimely death of Oisin.

"We extend our sympathies to the wider family circle and our thoughts and prayers are with them now and in the time ahead.”

Meanwhile, Erne Gaels GAA club in Belleek have also extended sympathy to Oisin’s family, and has postponed all club activities for the coming days as mark of respect.

"“Everyone at Erne Gaels would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to The Gregg Family on the heartbreaking passing of Oisin Gregg.