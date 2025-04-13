Operation Hope: Royal Black steps up charity project to support members and their families through difficult times
The organisation launched its programme for the project at an event at its headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh, at the weekend.
Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: “The aim of Operation Hope is to support members and their families through difficult times.
“We plan to deliver this support across the twin pillars of ‘education’ and ‘well-being’. This has been the focus of our current charitable fundraising.”
The topics addressed under the theme of ‘education’ are Faith in a Secular Society, Family Life, Bereavement, and Technology.
Physical and Mental Health, Stress, Isolation and Retirement are covered in the ‘well-being’ section.
Rev Anderson said: “The development of Operation Hope in a society where many find themselves devoid of hope is an important project for the Royal Black Institution, as it enables us to deliver the objectives set out in our Mission Statement based on faith and citizenship.
“Scripture teaches us that Spirit-led volunteerism is important for Christians to help others in their time of need. I trust that this project will be a blessing to many.”
The Royal Black’s biennial appeals were launched in 2002 and, since then, the institution has gained a distinguished record in charity work, donating a total of £845,000 to various charitable causes.
Rev Anderson said: “The impact of Covid-19 had a direct impact on this important work of the institution, as it was effectively closed during the height of the pandemic, and we were therefore unable to organise any fundraising events.”
Fundraising for Operation Hope began In the aftermath of Covid-19, when “it became apparent that internal support was required on a large scale to support our members, their families, and friends, together with the wider community, as many were struggling to overcome issues following the pandemic”.
He said: “I trust that this project, the first of its kind ever undertaken by our Institution, will enable our members, their families and friends to seek help early should they find themselves in a difficult situation.”
Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master of the Institution, spoke of the pressures young people were facing from social media, describing some aspects as “a major source of intimidation and a deliverer of negative messaging”.
He said it was “important to find a mechanism to deal with social media platforms that appear beyond the law”.
Regarding the topic of Isolation and Retirement, he said: “I’ll give you a view from my mother, who is 93 and lives by herself.
“When Covid hit, mum wasn’t nearly as fearful of it as she was of isolation and the potential of not having daily and regular meetings and conversations with her friends and family.”
Urging members to “do their bit” in this practical area, he said: “Visit those who may be lonely, take those out who don’t have anyone to provide that service, and ensure you do the simple good deed of looking in on your neighbour.”
