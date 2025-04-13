Operation Hope: Royal Black steps up charity project to support members and their families through difficult times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Royal Black Institution has taken further steps in its Operation Hope charity initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation launched its programme for the project at an event at its headquarters in Loughgall, Co Armagh, at the weekend.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: “The aim of Operation Hope is to support members and their families through difficult times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We plan to deliver this support across the twin pillars of ‘education’ and ‘well-being’. This has been the focus of our current charitable fundraising.”

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master Lord Elliott, and Imperial Grand Treasurer David Livingstone with the Operation Hope information packs which will be distributed to members . Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

The topics addressed under the theme of ‘education’ are Faith in a Secular Society, Family Life, Bereavement, and Technology.

Physical and Mental Health, Stress, Isolation and Retirement are covered in the ‘well-being’ section.

Rev Anderson said: “The development of Operation Hope in a society where many find themselves devoid of hope is an important project for the Royal Black Institution, as it enables us to deliver the objectives set out in our Mission Statement based on faith and citizenship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scripture teaches us that Spirit-led volunteerism is important for Christians to help others in their time of need. I trust that this project will be a blessing to many.”

Eight topics are covered in the Operation Hope leaflets including Family Life, Bereavement, Technology, and Isolation and Retirement. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

The Royal Black’s biennial appeals were launched in 2002 and, since then, the institution has gained a distinguished record in charity work, donating a total of £845,000 to various charitable causes.

Rev Anderson said: “The impact of Covid-19 had a direct impact on this important work of the institution, as it was effectively closed during the height of the pandemic, and we were therefore unable to organise any fundraising events.”

Fundraising for Operation Hope began In the aftermath of Covid-19, when “it became apparent that internal support was required on a large scale to support our members, their families, and friends, together with the wider community, as many were struggling to overcome issues following the pandemic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I trust that this project, the first of its kind ever undertaken by our Institution, will enable our members, their families and friends to seek help early should they find themselves in a difficult situation.”

Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, Assistant Sovereign Grand Master of the Institution, spoke of the pressures young people were facing from social media, describing some aspects as “a major source of intimidation and a deliverer of negative messaging”.

He said it was “important to find a mechanism to deal with social media platforms that appear beyond the law”.

Regarding the topic of Isolation and Retirement, he said: “I’ll give you a view from my mother, who is 93 and lives by herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Covid hit, mum wasn’t nearly as fearful of it as she was of isolation and the potential of not having daily and regular meetings and conversations with her friends and family.”