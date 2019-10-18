Orange march to Windsor Park for Euro qualifier

Permission for an ‘Orange’ parade to Windsor Park next month has been given the green light by the Parades Commission.

However, this 900-strong march has been organised by fans of the Netherlands wanting to create a spectacle as they make their way to the National Stadium for the crucial Group C clash on November 16.

According to the Parades Commission website the Dutch fans – known as The Oranje – will form up at 6pm and make their way from the Dublin Road in Belfast city centre along Shaftsbury Square, Donegall Rd and down Donegall Ave ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Two injury time goals in Rotterdam earlier this month earned the Netherlands a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture and left Northern Ireland needing a victory in Belfast to have even the slimmest of chances of automatic qualification for the finals next year.

The parade has not been listed as ‘contentious’ and no counter demonstrations have been organised.