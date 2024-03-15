Orange Order appeal against parade ban in Scotland rejected by Aberdeen sheriff court

An Orange Order parade in Scotland ahead of the 2014 independence referendum. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The event, marking the formation of a new Orange lodge in Stonehaven, was banned after Kincardine and Mearns area committee councillors unanimously rejected plans for the parade in the coastal town.

They cited concerns over undue strain on the police force, the impact on local businesses and the “anxiety” felt by the community over the proposed march.

Around 200 were expected to take part, led by the Pride of the Rock flute band – making their way from Stonehaven Town Hall to Dunottar Castle.

The new lodge will be known as the Dunnottar Martyrs Memorial LOL 1685.

In a statement following the original ban, the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland described the authority’s decision as being “anti-Protestantism” and the “demonisation of our Protestant culture”.

The statement also said it would be a “peaceful procession to celebrate the opening of their new lodge and remember the covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died in Dunnottar Castle”.

News of the planned parade prompted a 10,000-strong petition which urged councillors to “put the peace, unity and welfare of our community first”.