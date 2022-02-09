When it came to reading out the nominations for Best Supporting Actor on Tuesday, US actress Tracee Ellis Ross read out Belfast actor Ciaran Hinds’ first name as ‘Coreen’.

His sister Bronagh saw the funny side and said she hoped they’d get it right on the night.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster: “Couldn’t even the Oscar committee get the name correctly?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciarán Hinds as Pop in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, a Focus Features release. Credit: Rob Youngson / Focus Features

“I guess when it comes to Oscar night they will have studied it and get it perfect.”

She said that although her brother was playing a version of Sir Kenneth’s grandfather in the film she could see a lot of their father in Ciaran’s performance.

Of the movie she said: “It’s a film which is not often told which is a universal subject of a young boy, suddenly life exploding around him.

“And just the humour as we all had throughout all these terrible years of the conflict, the humour that was still there at the time.”

She added: “Ciaran was the lead in The Shore which won the Oscar in 2012. Let’s hope we can turn this into a win.”

Belfast may have been nominated for seven Oscars but according to the latest odds, the film faces an uphill battle to land any Academy Awards.

According to Oddschecker which gathers odds from various betting sites, Belfast stands the best chance of winning Best Picture, though it remains second favourite behind The Power of The Dog.

Paddy Power gives the film a 5/2 chance of landing the prize behind The Power of the Dog (4/7), whose director Jane Campion is the clear favourite to land Best Director.

bwin also has Branagh’s autobiographical tale at second favourite for Best Film at 11/4 behind Campion’s western epic at 11/20.

Another category in which bookmakers see Belfast competing strongly is Best Original Screenplay where you can get odds of around 7/4 which puts it just behind the favorite Licorice Pizza.

On most betting sites Ciaran Hinds is second or third favourite for Best Supporting Actor while his on-screen wife Dame Judi Dench is at the tail end of the betting for the Best Supporting Actress award.

Van Morrison’s Down To Joy is an outside bet for Best Song while the film has also been given long odds for Best Sound.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry