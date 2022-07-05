Outpouring of grief after sudden death of 'young Michael Morgan'

Michael Morgan - Coaisland page

The Co Tyrone supermarket worker's funeral will be held tomorrow at St Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Roadin Coalisland at 10am.

Michael is understood to have been in his early 20s.

A post in Newell Stores, Dungannon and Coalisland on July 4 said 'COALISLAND STORE CLOSED Due to unforeseen circumstances our Coalisland branch will be closed today. Open again tomorrow morning 5th July.'

Customers of the store tell of their disbelief - one said: "Michael was a lovely lad and I have nothing but fond memories of him from my time in Newell Stores, my condolences to his family and friends at this sad time and to all his colleagues in Newell Stores, he will be sorely missed, may he rest in peace."

Another said: "Thinking of you all in Newell Stores his smile and pleasant manner will be missed R.I.P Michael."

A post from Edendork GAC said: "Edendork GAC is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of young Michael Morgan who died suddenly this morning.

"Michael was the much loved son of late Yvonne Fox, Patrick Morgan, brother of Liam, Cathy, Fionnula, Shannon, Martin and Ciara and Grandson of Brian and Margaret Fox (Creenagh).

"A Naomh Maolmhaodhóg guigh air."

And a post on the Who Grew up around Coalisland Facebook page says: "Can we please take a moment of your time to share your condolences with the Morgan-Fox family on the unexpected death of their beloved son Michael Morgan who passed away suddenly this morning.

"Son of late Yvonne fox, Patrick Morgan and brother of Liam, Cathy, Fionnula, Shannon. Martin and Ciara. May he rest in peace."

A post from Coalisland Training Services Ltd said: "Heartbreaking and shocking news about our ex trainee Michael Morgan. A friendly young man RIP.