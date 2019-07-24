‘Outpouring of love’ after Noah’s passing

The turnout at the funeral of 12-year-old Noah Coates on Saturday was a “true testament of how many people he touched throughout his life”.

The Carrick schoolboy who suffered from a rare neurological condition passed away last Wednesday.

A service of thanksgiving for his life took place at Carrick Elim Church followed by burial at Victoria Cemetery.

Noah had been diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease, a form of Leukodystrophy, when he was just three-years-old. The condition is thought to affect just 250 people worldwide.

Pastor Jonny Redmond told mourners: “Noah fought every day of his life. It’s no wonder he loved swords and shields and superheroes. He was a strong fighter in life who overcame many limitations. He always wanted good to overcome evil and the hero to be left standing at the closing credits.

“Noah told people in his world the Good News that Jesus loved them. He demanded your attention and loved to pray for others and ask many other people if they would pray with him.

“Noah ran his own race. He was certainly frightened at certain moments. However, he did not give up. He remained faithful until his race was complete.”

Carrickfergus Elim Church added: “Noah was an incredible young man and the turnout was a true testament of how many people he touched throughout his life.”

The church thanked everyone who “came and offered love and support to Sarah, Greg, Gracie and the extended family circle”.

“They really appreciate the outpouring of love that has been shown to them.”