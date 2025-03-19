The owner of a building in Lurgan, which is deemed ‘unsafe and at risk of collapse’, has been given a Dangerous Structure Notice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Notice places a legal requirement on the owner to take urgent action to make the building safe.

Meanwhile traffic has been bedlam since part of William Street in the town has been closed to traffic because of this unsafe structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many locals remember the months of traffic issues after the partial collapse of the Irish National Foresters building in North Street. It is understood this remedial work in William Street will not take as long and the road should be closed for a shorter period of time because the William Street structure is not a listed building.

Unsafe building in William Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh with a digger at its facade.

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: ““On Friday 15th March a surveyor from the Council’s Building Control Department responded to a report of a potential dangerous building that being a derelict property located at 43 William Street, Lurgan.

"Officers and a structural engineer deemed the bulging façade to be unsafe and at risk of collapse,” she said.

"Following this, a Dangerous Structure Notice was issued placing a legal requirement on the owner to take urgent action to make the building safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The owner has now appointed an architect, a contractor, and a structural engineer to explore options for demolishing and rebuilding the façade of the building while also preventing further collapse of the remaining external walls,” she revealed.

Part of William Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh is closed to traffic due to an unstable building

"Council is working closely to assist this team in their efforts to restore the structural integrity of the building and expedite the necessary remedial works.

"In the interim, a section of William Street from the intersection at North Street down as far as Charles Street is closed to all traffic and a diversion remains in place.

"Pedestrians can still access this area safely as a cordon has been placed around the dangerous building. Every effort is being made to minimise traffic disruption and re-open this important arterial route as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the public are advised that it is business as usual for local retailers and service providers in this part of the town centre, with a number of car parks located nearby.