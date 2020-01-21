Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Top US rock star Ozzy Osbourne has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

The musician told US talk show Good Morning America: "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum.

"Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I found out that I have a mild form."

His wife Sharon added: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's.

"There's so many different types of Parkinson's, it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."