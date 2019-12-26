Parents celebrate their Christmas Day new born babies

Christmas Day was particularly special for these two young couples this year as they welcomed their festive babies into the world after they were born at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Pictured above are Nicole Cochrane and her partner Martin Daly, with their newborn baby girl, Darcy.

Mum Courtney Moore and dad David Farrell with newborn baby boy. He was born on Christmas Day in the RJMS Active Birth Centre at 08.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz (2890g). 'Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

She arrived by Caesarean section in the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital at 3.36am on December 25, weighing a 7 lb 10oz (3470g).

Also enjoying their extra special Christmas delivery were Courtney Moore and David Farrell, whose precious new little boy at the time of going to print was still to be given a name.

He arrived into the world at 8.22am, weighing 6lb 6oz, and was born in the active Birth Centre at the RJMS, which is midwifery led.