Parents welcome some of the first babies of the New Year in Northern Ireland

It was a ‘nappy’ New Year for these delighted parents as they welcomed their newborn babies into the world.

Little Pixie Troupe was born just two minutes into 2020 to kick off a busy night for the midwives at the Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald.

Keiva Troupe and Warren with their girl Pixie, born at 12.02am at the Ulster, 7lb 13oz, possibly the first baby born in Belfast in 2020.' Picture Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Weighing 7lb 130z, the baby girl was held by proud parents, Keiva Troupe and Warren Stokes, from Bangor.

Keiva had been in the labour ward since Monday but Pixie seemed determined to hold on to see 2020,

The New Year festivities were well under way by the time of the birth and Pixie arrived to the sound of fireworks outside the window.

She was followed closely by Jamie Porter who was born at 12.33am at the Ulster Hospital.

Lara Small with son Rory, born at 2.04am at the Royal, 7 lb 4 oz.' Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The baby boy, who weighed 7lb 11oz, is mum Hannah and dad Jason’s first child.

The third arrival of the new decade also came at the Ulster Hospital when Katy Irwin, from Hillsborough, gave birth to her baby boy at 1.42am.

Over at the Royal Hospital in Belfast, baby Poppy was next to arrive at 1.51am.

Mum Lisa Woods smiled for the camera as she held her new daughter, who weighed 8lb 13oz, in her arms.

Lucie Berkiova from the Czech republic pictured at the Royal Victoria Hospital after giving birth to a baby boy named Armani weighing 5 pounds 9 ounces at 8.19 am. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

Just a few minutes later Lara Small welcomed baby Rory at 2.04am. Weighing a healthy 7lb 4oz, he was also born at the Royal Hospital.

Last but by no means least, Lucie Berkiova, from the Czech Republic, was overjoyed to become mum to little Armani who was born at 8.19am.

The baby boy weighed in at 5lb 9oz.