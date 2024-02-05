Party leaders including Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O'Neill and DUP deputy Emma Little-Pengelly wish King Charles well after monarch diagnosed with cancer only nine months after coronation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The news came via a statement from Buckingham Palace.
It read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted.
“Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.
“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.
“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.
“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.
“He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.
“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
His Majesty was enthroned last May 6, having automatically become King upon his mother’s death on September 8, 2022.
He is aged 75.
Among the reactions so far in Northern Ireland are the following:
- Sir Jeffrey Donaldson:
"Sending His Majesty the King every good wish as he commences his treatment. We pray for a full and speedy recovery.”
- First Minister Michelle O’Neill:
“I am very sorry to hear of King Charles illness and I want to wish him well for his treatment and a full and speedy recovery.”
- Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly:
“I would like to wish His Majesty, King Charles all the the very best for his treatment. I, like many people throughout Northern Ireland, will keep him and his family in my prayers.”
- UUP leader Doug Beattie:
“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I wish to offer our heart-felt wishes to His Majesty the King, on the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis.
“This is unfortunately a reality many families, right across these islands, face day and daily.
“I know that people across Northern Ireland, and indeed the world will be holding him and the Royal family in their thoughts and prayers during this very worrying time for them all.
“As a nation we join together to wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and a return to full health.”
- TUV leader Jim Allister:
“We in TUV are saddened to hear of His Majesty’s diagnosis. We trust His treatment will be successful and that He will know a full and speedy recovery. His Majesty will be in the thoughts and prayers of many across Northern Ireland this evening.”
More as we get it.