Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to his LinkedIn profile Mr Skelton was Headmaster at Dalriada School since September 2007 - almost 17 years.

Dalriada School, a voluntary grammar school in Ballymoney with over 880 pupils, was founded in 1878.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A family notice said that Mr Skelton, who lived on Lisboy Road in Ballymoney, passed away “suddenly but peacefully” at the Causeway Hospital on Thursday.

Dalriada Principal Tom Skelton, who has passed away. Photo: Sam McMullan

It said he was the dearly loved husband of Wilma, much loved Dad of Thomas Jr, Andrew, Emma and Alice, very dear brother of June and the late Robert and Heather.

The school released a statement this morning describing his “energetic enthusiasm, approachable attitude and sense of humour”.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we announce the passing of our esteemed Headmaster, colleague and friend Mr Tom Skelton,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers are now with his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Skelton was loved by so many in our school community and this will be a challenging time for our staff, pupils and families.

Headmaster of Dalriada School, Mr Tom Skelton, when inviting the public along to the first ever 'Friends of Dalriada Big Breakfast and Carwash'.

“Tom Skelton, Headmaster of Dalriada School, died peacefully at Causeway Hospital on 8th February 2024 with his Family at his bedside.”

Brian Dillon, Chairman of the Board of Governors, said: “Throughout his 16 years as Head of Dalriada School, Tom Skelton worked closely with Governors, Staff and Parents to provide an excellent education for all pupils.

“Tom, with his energetic enthusiasm, approachable attitude and sense of humour provided outstanding Leadership creating a great staff team. He adopted a “hands on approach” putting the pupils first and with a love of education continued weekly teaching throughout his Headship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be very sadly missed by the Dalriada community and by the many organisations he was involved with outside school.”

European Ryder Cup Captain Darren Clarke and Headmaster of Dalriada School Tom Skelton celebrate Darren's success at the Open Championship in 2011.

Dr Ian Walker and Ms Louise Crawford, Deputy Heads of the school, said that “he lived and breathed Dalriada. He had a pride in the school, always putting the staff and pupils at the centre of everything he did.

"He was head of our school family, and his humour and unwavering encouragement will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

"We pass on our sincere sympathies to his wife Wilma, his sons Thomas and Andrew, daughters Emma and Alice and his sister June.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message sent to Dalriada Parents Prayer Group just after 10pm on Thursday night announced his passing.

It is understood Mr Skelton had become ill earlier in the week.

"It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that I share this latest update," the message said.

"A short while ago Mr Tom Skelton passed away with his family by his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For all who are in Christ there is hope. Mr Skelton professed faith in Christ and for that we can be thankful.

"Pray for the Skelton family, that they would know God's comfort and peace during this sad and difficult time and that they would find their strength in Him.

"Please remember the Dalriada community in your prayers as well as they mourn a much loved principal."

Ballymoney Rugby Club paid fulsome tribute to their past captain of five seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with deep shock and great sadness that the committee and members of Ballymoney Rugby Club learned of the passing of their esteemed member and Trustee - Tom (Toss) Skelton,” the club said.

"Toss was a past Captain of the club on five occasions. He commenced his Rugby career at Dalriada and went on to play for Ulster Juniors as well as his beloved home club where he played over 750 games. As well as his distinguished playing career, he held the position of Club Chairman.

"His love of sport and in particular Rugby was well known. He co-ordinated the rugby development committee at Ballymoney RFC for both the youth and adult sections for many years.

“He will be sadly missed as he has given a lifetime of service to Ballymoney RFC and we pass on our sincerest sympathies to his wife Wilma, sons Thomas and Andrew, daughters Emma and Alice and to his sister June.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymoney UUP councillor Darryl Wilson posted a glowing tribute to the principal on social media this morning.

"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we learn that Tom Skelton has passed away,” he said.

“Can I express my condolences to the Skelton family, friends and the entire Dalriada Grammar School community on his sudden and untimely passing.

“Principal Skelton was not only a dedicated educational leader but also a pillar of strength for the school and its students. Tom was also a great advocate and enthusiast for local rugby, playing a huge role in advancing the game within Dalriada school, and also at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can only reflect on the profound impact Principal Skelton had on shaping the learning environment at Dalriada Grammar School.

“The passing of Tom is a tremendous loss for our entire community. His unwavering commitment to education and his compassionate leadership will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“Can I take this opportunity to extend my deepest sympathies to Principal Skelton's family, friends, his local Rugby family, and the entire school community during this difficult time.”

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervy Storey said he had known Mr Skelton for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a larger than life character who always led from the front," he told the News Letter.

"He was someone who had put his own particular stamp on Dalriada Grammar School. He was a local fella who became the principal of Dalriada, whereas its previous principals had perhaps been from further afield.

"But Tom was a local man born and bred. He was very heavily involved in rugby, which is of course a key part of the DNA of Dalriada School but also at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

"He was still playing rugby and it was not so many weeks ago that there was a game at Ballymoney Rugby Club - the seniors against the juniors - and Tom was on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Storey said Mr Skelton was approaching retirement age but still had some time to go, believing he was aged 62 or 63.

TUV leader Jim Allister also paid tribute to Mr Skelton.

"I am deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden passing of the wonderful Headmaster of Dalriada Grammar School, Tom Skelton,” he said.

"Tom Skelton led his school with vigour and vision. He fought tenaciously in the interest of every child, as I witnessed at first hand in appearing alongside him on a number of occasions at the Special Circumstances Panel of the Department of Education, as we strove to secure admission for deserving cases.

"He has left an indelible mark in Ballymoney and will be greatly missed and mourned by this and past generations of pupils and parents. I extend deepest sympathy to his wife and children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymoney Alliance Councillor Lee Kane said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the news.

"I send my condolences to his wife, Wilma, their children, and to his family and friends at this very sad time,” he said.

"As an old Dalriad, it is clear to see the great work Tom did to develop our beloved school, particularly the sports department. He will be remembered for his commitment to Ballymoney, not only Dalriada but to the wider community, especially Ballymoney Rugby Club. My thoughts are with Tom’s family, his friends, everyone at Ballymoney Rugby Club, and the pupils and staff of Dalriada School.”

North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan also published a tribute on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As principal of Dalriada in Ballymoney, Tom was well known and respected beyond Ballymoney town,” he said.

"I wish to pass on my condolences firstly to his family and friends, but also to his staff and pupils at Dalriada. Tom will be missed by so many.

“I found him to be someone of great integrity, fairness and decency.

“He has left a great legacy, not just in terms of the excellent school that is Dalriada, but his legacy can be seen through the lives of current and past pupils.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Skelton’s funeral service is at 3pm on Sunday in First Kilraughts Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney.