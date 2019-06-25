Pensioners gather at BBC protesting the decision to take away the free TV license for people over 75-years-old
The BBC will operate a self-verification system where individuals aged 75 or over, need to demonstrate their receipt of Pension Credit in order to qualify.
TV Licensing will write to all free over-75 licence holders before May 31 2020 to let them know how they may be affected and what they will need to do.
Pensioners hold a protest at BBC Broadcasting house on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast City Centre after the decision to take away the free TV license for people over 75-years-old
Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Pensioners hold a protest at BBC Broadcasting house on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast City Centre after the decision to take away the free TV license for people over 75-years-old
Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Pensioners hold a protest at BBC Broadcasting house on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast City Centre after the decision to take away the free TV license for people over 75-years-old
Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Pensioners hold a protest at BBC Broadcasting house on Ormeau Avenue in Belfast City Centre after the decision to take away the free TV license for people over 75-years-old
Jonathan Porter/PressEye
View more