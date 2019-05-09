Peter Weil to keep quiet for Belfast Central Mission flagship Copelands project

A Belfast Central Missions board member is to keep schtum for a full 24 hours to raise funds for Copelands, the organisation’s flagship project on the Co. Down coastline.

Pictured launching the sponsored silence at the Grand Central Hotel are Deputy General Manager Deborah Galloway, Peter Weil and BCM Chief Executive Nicky Conway.

Notorious chatterbox Peter Weil from Helen’s Bay has been on the Board of BCM (Belfast Central Mission) since January and has been inspired by the fantastic work carried out by the various projects across Northern Ireland. So much so, he has vowed to say nothing for a full 24-hour period.

Peter said; “I am slightly nervous as those who know me will attest to the fact that I barely stay quiet for five minutes, never mind a full 24 hours! I am hoping my friends and family, former teachers and colleagues will rally behind my effort, otherwise I am not sure how I will manage!”

All funds raised will support the build and fit out of Copelands, the major investment by BCM to provide practice-leading residential, nursing and dementia care for up to 60 residents at its unrivalled location nestled between the Irish Sea and the rolling Co. Down countryside.

BCM Chief Executive, Nicky Conway, said; “We think this is a brilliant idea from a member of our Board. Former broadcaster Peter, who has also been a marketeer, lecturer, politico and communications professional, certainly knows how to talk – it’s the getting him to stop that is the issue!

“Hopefully, those who know him and have experienced his innate gift of the gab will dig deep to support his efforts and the Copelands project as the build continues apace.”

Peter’s 24 hour sponsored silence will begin at 9am on Friday, 24th May to coincide with Dementia Awareness Week, and take place in the controlled environment of a room at the Linen Quarter’s landmark Grand Central Hotel, which is kindly being sponsored by The Hastings Group.

Deborah Galloway, Deputy General Manager at the Grand Central Hotel, said; “The Hastings Group is delighted to be partnering with BCM for this fun and worthwhile endeavour. Having met Peter, we can appreciate his enthusiasm and dedication to the cause, and why BCM is getting behind it so fervently!

“As a fellow Linen Quarter resident, we are especially delighted to be supporting BCM during its 130th year. Having been a pivotal presence for the local community for generations, we hope to emulate its successes with the Grand Central Hotel continuing to prove a landmark for residents and visitors to this historic part of the city centre for years to come.”

BCM is celebrating its 130th anniversary in 2019 with a series of fundraising efforts and initiatives to continue the life changing – and often lifesaving – work of its various projects across communities throughout Northern Ireland.