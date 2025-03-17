Racegoers pictured at Down Royal.placeholder image
Racegoers pictured at Down Royal.

Picture special: Racegoers head to Down Royal for the annual St Patrick's day event

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 17th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 14:25 BST
The Bluegrass St Patricks Day Raceday at Down Royal Racecourse

Pictures by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Racegoers pictured at Down Royal.

1. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2025 - Bluegrass St Patricks Day Raceday at Down Royal Racecourse. Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Racegoers pictured at Down Royal.

2. peye 170325kb1 0044.JPG

Racegoers pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Lucy Thompson, Robyn Thompson, Laura Ruddy and Molly Jo McCullough pictured at Down Royal.

3. Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th March 2025 - Bluegrass St Patricks Day Raceday at Down Royal Racecourse. Lucy Thompson, Robyn Thompson, Laura Ruddy and Molly Jo McCullough pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Lucy Thompson, Robyn Thompson, Laura Ruddy and Molly Jo McCullough pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Grace Ferguson, Vivienne Ho and Aine Doran pictured at Down Royal.

4. peye 170325kb1 0019.JPG

Grace Ferguson, Vivienne Ho and Aine Doran pictured at Down Royal. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Racegoers
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice