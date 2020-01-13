PICTURES: 10 images of Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Stormont
PM Boris Johnson has arrived at Stormont to mark the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.
Later, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to arrive. It comes after a new power-sharing government was formed by Stormont's five main parties on Saturday.
The new NI Executive
freelance
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, First Minister, Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
pa
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, First Minister, Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
freelance
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith, First Minister, Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill
freelance
View more