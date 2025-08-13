PICTURES: 23 images of people enjoying the glorious sunshine in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
Here is a look at how local people have been enjoying the great weather.

See who you recognise from these pictures.

Maggie Webb, Rachel Smith and Meera Ravindran pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood.

1.

Maggie Webb, Rachel Smith and Meera Ravindran pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood. Photo: PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
Maggie Webb, Rachel Smith and Meera Ravindran pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood.

2.

Maggie Webb, Rachel Smith and Meera Ravindran pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood. Photo: PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
General views Seapark Holywood.People enjoy a walk in Sea Park, Holywood during the warm weather on Wednesday.

3.

General views Seapark Holywood.People enjoy a walk in Sea Park, Holywood during the warm weather on Wednesday. Photo: PRESSEYE

Photo Sales
7 year old Ryan Percival from Craigavan pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood.

4.

7 year old Ryan Percival from Craigavan pictured enjoying the nice weather at Seapark Beach in Holywood. Photo: PACEMAKER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice