PICTURES: Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay – 10 images

By Roderick McMurray
Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:24 BST
The local sea swimming community joined forces on Sunday for a cold dip at Helen’s Bay in aid of the Foodstock Christmas Appeal.

Foodstock is a charity that tackles poverty throughout our communities by supplying food, clothing and heating to those most in need.

On the run up to Christmas, the charity has received an unprecedented number of referrals.

Foodstock wants to ensure that no child goes without a cooked dinner, a toy and a warm home this Christmas.

Swimmers from Helen's Baywatch, Natural Resilience, Sea Swim Squad, Cold Water Tingz, and Kilcooley Primary School brought along items of non-perishable food and toys for both girls and boys aged 2-16.

