PICTURES: Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay – 10 images

Foodstock is a charity that tackles poverty throughout our communities by supplying food, clothing and heating to those most in need.
On the run up to Christmas, the charity has received an unprecedented number of referrals.
Foodstock wants to ensure that no child goes without a cooked dinner, a toy and a warm home this Christmas.
Swimmers from Helen's Baywatch, Natural Resilience, Sea Swim Squad, Cold Water Tingz, and Kilcooley Primary School brought along items of non-perishable food and toys for both girls and boys aged 2-16.
1. Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay
Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen's Bay Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry : Presseye
2. Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay
Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen's Bay Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry : Presseye
3. Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay
Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen's Bay Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry : Presseye
4. Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen’s Bay
Foodstock Christmas Appeal charity dip at Helen's Bay Photo: Graham Baalham-Curry : Presseye
