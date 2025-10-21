Pictures: Friends, family and colleagues of former ACC Alan McQuillan attend his funeral service

By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Oct 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:00 BST
Many former friends and colleagues of the late ACC Alan McQuillan travelled to attend his funeral service yesterday.

Mourners at St Columba’s Church of Ireland in Knock included the former chief constables Sir Hugh Orde and Sir Ronnie Flanagan.

Family picture of former ACC Alan McQuillan

1.

Family picture of former ACC Alan McQuillan

The Reverend Joh. Auchmuty pictured with Father Aidan Troy at the funeral service of former Assistant Chief Constable, Alan McQuillan at St Columba Church, Belfast

2.

The Reverend Joh. Auchmuty pictured with Father Aidan Troy at the funeral service of former Assistant Chief Constable, Alan McQuillan at St Columba Church, Belfast

The funeral of Alan McQuillan

3.

The funeral of Alan McQuillan

Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Alan McQuillan at St. Columba’s Parish Church, Knock.

4.

Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Alan McQuillan at St. Columba's Parish Church, Knock.

