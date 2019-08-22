PICTURES: Funeral takes place for car retail group founder John Mulholland

The funeral has taken place for a giant of the car industry, John Mulholland.
Hundreds attended his Requiem Mass in Saint Oliver Plunkett's church in Toomebridge, Co Antrim.
Tributes have been paid to the 55-year-old businessman after he lost a 14-month battle with cancer.
Originally from north Belfast – the founder of the John Mulholland Motors was a devoted fan of rallying and motorsport.
He died surrounded by his family on August 17.
A funeral notice said the "beloved husband and father passed away at home after the most courageous 14-month battle with cancer surrounded by his beloved wife Alicia, children Alicia, Shona, Johnnie and Anna".
Following his cancer diagnosis Mr Mulholland spoke openly about his illness and fronted a major fundraising campaign in a bid to donate £40,000 to the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity by the end of the year.