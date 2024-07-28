PICTURES: images of John Bennett over the years, the much-loved BBC presenter who died at the weekend

His family described him as Northern Ireland’s broadcasting “lynchpin” and the BBC praised him as having presented radio programmes with “wit and authenticity”.

The Belfast-born broadcaster first joined the BBC in 1965 and presented music, entertainment, sports and current affairs programmes over his long career.

Among those to pay tribute was fellow presenter Stephen Nolan, who said that John Bennett was a warm human being, whose wisdom shone through.

Mr Nolan told the News Letter: “John had presented in the 9am slot before I arrived and so when I first met him, I was nervous.

“I was bowled over by his kindness and wise advice. He was such a warm human being and his wisdom shone through.

“Along with Gerry Anderson, he was another in the set of older broadcasters who glide naturally on air and therefore make it effortless to enjoy their company on the radio.”

Here are some images of the much-loved broadcaster from years gone by.

1 . John Bennett John Bennett outside BBC Broadcasting House BelfastPhoto: BBC Photo Sales