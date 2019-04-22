A trip to the seaside was the order of the day for many families. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye.

PICTURES: NI basks in Easter Monday sunshine

Thousands headed for Northern Ireland's most scenic spots as sunshine and soaring temperatures delivered a cracking Easter Monday.

These photos give a glimpse of what some of you got up to on the bank holiday.

Taking time out for a paddle on Easter Monday. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye.

1. Making a splash.

A couple enjoy the sunshine among the bluebells in Garvagh Forest on Easter Monday afternoon.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2. Tiptoe through the bluebells.

Space was at a premium at this popular spot. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye.

3. Sitting it out.

There's no better way to keep cool by the sea than with an ice-cream. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye.

4. Keeping things cool.

