PICTURES: NI basks in Easter Monday sunshine Thousands headed for Northern Ireland's most scenic spots as sunshine and soaring temperatures delivered a cracking Easter Monday. These photos give a glimpse of what some of you got up to on the bank holiday. 1. Making a splash. Taking time out for a paddle on Easter Monday. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye. other Buy a Photo 2. Tiptoe through the bluebells. A couple enjoy the sunshine among the bluebells in Garvagh Forest on Easter Monday afternoon.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia other Buy a Photo 3. Sitting it out. Space was at a premium at this popular spot. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye. other Buy a Photo 4. Keeping things cool. There's no better way to keep cool by the sea than with an ice-cream. Picture: Jonathan Porter / Presseye. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2