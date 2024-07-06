PICTURES: Orangemen on parade on the west coast of Ulster, in Rossnowlagh in Co Donegal

The rolling hills and magnificent coastline of the area provided the backdrop to what the Orange said “must surely be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade”.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession is always held just days before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

Upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the parade which began close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

This year saw numerous international Orange visitors visit Rossnowlagh as they are in Northern Ireland to attend the meeting of the Imperial Grand Lodge. This included visiting brethren from Australia, America and Canada.

The parade then made its way down a narrow country road, lined with onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

The Orange Order said: “The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.”

A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, was held at 3pm, conducted by the Rev Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish.

A collection was held in aid of Orange charities, with the return parade leaving the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

The Order said: “Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties with brethren regularly taking part in parades and events right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.”

