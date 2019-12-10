Deirdre McShane's friends and family hold emotional dawn vigil at waters edge

PICTURES: Prayer service held for tragic Deirdre McShane at Ballycastle beach

Family, friends and swimmers last night paid tribute to tragic swimmer Deirdre McShane - at the spot where she died on Ballycastle beach.

More than 100 people attended the short service on the beach and laid flowers at the sea. Pictures by Steven McAuley.

Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
freelance
Buy a Photo
Friends and family of Deirdre McShane hold a vigil at the water's edge
Friends and family of Deirdre McShane hold a vigil at the water's edge
freelance
Buy a Photo
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
freelance
Buy a Photo
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3