PICTURES: Prayer service held for tragic Deirdre McShane at Ballycastle beach
Family, friends and swimmers last night paid tribute to tragic swimmer Deirdre McShane - at the spot where she died on Ballycastle beach.
More than 100 people attended the short service on the beach and laid flowers at the sea. Pictures by Steven McAuley.
Prayer service for Deirdre McShane
Friends and family of Deirdre McShane hold a vigil at the water's edge
