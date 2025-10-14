The new recruits are learning to tackle a range of challenges from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.
The couple were also taken a short distance across the 50-acre site of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College, outside Cookstown in Co Tyrone, in the red engine, but travelled at a sedate pace.
1.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to its new state-of-the-art Learning & Development College, outside Cookstown in Co. Tyrone. The Royal visitors observed live demonstrations that reflect real -life emergency scenarios, including flood water rescues and rope rescues and they also had a short Royal trip in a Fire appliance. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye
2.
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a training scenario during a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College near Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Photo: Chris Jackson
3.
The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in a training scenario during a visit to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College near Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture date: Tuesday October 14, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Chris Jackson/PA Wire Photo: Chris Jackson
4.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to its new state-of-the-art Learning & Development College, outside Cookstown in Co. Tyrone. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye