Pictures: William and Kate see at first hand the training given to the next generation of fire fighters in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 16:26 BST
William and Kate today saw at first-hand the training given to the next generation of fire fighters.

The new recruits are learning to tackle a range of challenges from saving flood victims to rescuing casualties from high-rise buildings.

The couple were also taken a short distance across the 50-acre site of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service Learning and Development College, outside Cookstown in Co Tyrone, in the red engine, but travelled at a sedate pace.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service welcomed the Prince and Princess of Wales to its new state-of-the-art Learning & Development College, outside Cookstown in Co. Tyrone. The Royal visitors observed live demonstrations that reflect real -life emergency scenarios, including flood water rescues and rope rescues and they also had a short Royal trip in a Fire appliance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

