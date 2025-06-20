Planning permission for Creeslough redevelopment refused

The scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal.

Planning permission for the redevelopment of a petrol station at the site of a fatal explosion in Creeslough has been refused following an appeal.

An application was submitted to demolish the existing building and replace it with a new structure that would include a forecourt, shop, post office, off-licence, toilets and a space for a memorial garden.

Donegal County Council granted permission to the submission by Vivo Shell Limited.

However, the permission was refused upon appeal to An Coimisiun Pleanala.

Four men, three women and three children, ranging in age from five to 59, died in the blast that ripped through the service station in the village and a nearby apartment block on October 7 2022.

Those who died were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe; Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; fashion student Jessica Gallagher; Celtic fan Martin McGill; James O’Flaherty from Sydney; shop worker Martina Martin; carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly; and Leona Harper.

Issuing the refusal, the commission said the overall architectural treatment, scale and design of the proposed development would be inappropriate as it would be out of character with its surroundings.

It said the development would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area as well its proper planning and sustainable development.

In addition, it said the memorial garden would have been inappropriately sited in the context of significant pedestrian and traffic movement when it was operational.

It said this would raise serious concern both to the safety of those visiting the memorial as well as the “inappropriate sitting” of the memorial within the development itself.

The commission decided to refuse permission following an inspector’s recommendation.

A statement issued on behalf of some families affected by the Creeslough explosion said they welcomed the quashing of the application.

Issued through Phoenix Law, the statement added: “Proposing development on this site while a criminal investigation is still ongoing was deeply inappropriate.

“The families believe the ground should be treated with dignity and respect, given the scale of loss and trauma suffered. The initial decision to grant planning permission rubbed salt in the wounds of the families.”

Darragh Mackin, of Phoenix Law, said: “Today’s decision has restored faith in the rule of law, where victims are treated with dignity and respect.

“We continue to call for a full public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.