Plans to use cynaide dropped by controversial goldmine

The owners of a proposed controversial gold mine in Co Tyrone have dropped plans for the use of cyanide.

Today Dalradian said on Tuesday that it no longer planned to use it as part of the extraction process at the site in the Sperrin Mountains.

In a statement said it has submitted a package of Further Environmental Information (FEI) to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), completing another step in the planning process for its application to build an underground gold and silver mine in County Tyrone.

The statement said that no cyanide or smelting will be used. Instead, simplified processing will yield a partially refined product that will receive further treatment overseas.

Commenting on the progress of the application, Patrick F.N. Anderson, President and CEO said:

“The mine will be immensely beneficial for Co. Tyrone and the wider region, creating 1,000 jobs and spending of £750 million locally over 20-25 years.

“We will be investing in training and working with local colleges to make sure that it is the local people who benefit most from the long-term jobs and opportunity that this project will create.

“Given the scale of the project, it has met with a very high level of interest and comment. We have listened carefully to the feedback we’ve received from those who have actively engaged with us. We recognize that while the economic opportunities are exciting, protecting the landscape and safeguarding the environment are equally, if not more, important.

“That is why we have made these further enhancements to ensure that Tyrone has a modern, environmentally responsible mine operating to the highest standard.”

Hoever those against the mine aid it would not affect their continued opposition to the project.

They said they would not stop until the entire plan was shelved.