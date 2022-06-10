Marie Jones' play Stones in His Pockets is back at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

“If my ma ever saw me doing an interview, she used to say to me on the phone ‘do you ever get sick listening to yourself?’, says playwright Marie Jones in her indomitable East Belfast accent.

“I was always brought down to earth.”

The 71-year-old, who has achieved incredible global success, is completely devoid of airs and graces.

“How could I be a luvvie? I’m from the Newtownards Road,” she chuckles, her voice both unpolished and warm.

And yet, this is the woman whose play Stones in His Pockets, which debuted 25 years ago at the Lyric Theatre, went on to become a worldwide phenomenon, with audiences falling fathom-deep in love with it.

From Belfast, it snowballed to take the Edinburgh Festival, then London, and subsequently New York by storm, picking up award after award, including both the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best New Comedy, as well as three Tony nominations on Broadway.

Stones in His Pockets amazed by virtue of its simplicity: a Hollywood movie company goes to a back-of-beyond Co Kerry village and almost everybody in town gets a job as an extra.

Two young men who already saw their futures as hopeless, finding themselves surrounded by high-powered industry types every day, have the reality of their own dismal lives rubbed in their faces.

It’s a frothy comedy, but underscored by pathos when an awful tragedy occurs.

And now it’s back at the Lyric with immaculate performances from Gerard McCabe (Charlie Conlon) and Shaun Blaney (Jake Quinn), and a new twist as a raft of famous Northern Ireland actors, including Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds, James Nesbitt, Adrian Dunbar and many more, taking on virtual cameo roles.

Directed by Marie’s son Matthew McElhinney, this new 25th anniversary production of the tragicomedy, brings an authentic rediscovery of the iconic play.

The narrative hasn’t changed, but Marie says there are “new, exciting elements”.

“It is different in that the early production was very bare bones, then Matthew and Gerard McCabe decided they would like to introduce the whole film world where you can actually see it as opposed to just talking about it.

“They brought in this whole AV (audio visual) element to it. You see the scenes that they are doing up on the screen and it works so brilliantly.

“They haven’t changed anything about the story, but it just brings it right up-to-date, given that it’s the movies that they are talking about it.

“There are so many movies being made here in Northern Ireland and all over Ireland and so many people have been extras, so they are aware of what it’s like to be in the movies.

“We have tried to bring it up to the modern day and what people expect and know now that they wouldn’t have known 25 years ago about the movies. This is bringing back the magic, which is great.”

The play’s appeal

Jones believes the enduring appeal of the show lies in its universality.

“It’s about two people who are very ordinary. They don’t have much direction in their lives and then something important happens and they are forced to make a decision or take control of their own destiny, whereas before they were being controlled. It’s an everyman story, but the everyman triumphs in the end.

“And then you have that glamorous world of the movies, and also there’s just two characters playing everybody, so one minute you are listening to the story that the character’s telling you, that they have experienced, and the next they become a different person.

“When it’s well done, it’s like a ballet almost, it shifts so seamlessly from one person to the next, I think that’s probably what the magic is. I think so anyway, that’s what people say, and it seems to work.”

The play has been translated and performed in a mind-boggling 38 languages.

“I have seen it in quite a few - Japanese, Icelandic, Swedish, Norwegian, Spanish and French. It’s also in Hebrew and in Chinese.

“The last one was an Indian version in a small theatre in Mumbai.

“I think what is appealing to smaller theatre companies is that it is just two actors, so it is affordable, and also because the story is universal and the film world is universal to every country.”

But, she said each production is “slightly different”.

“What they laugh at is different, because different cultures find different things funny.

“It’s been very interesting to watch it (in different places) and get a wee jolly on the way - get out there and have a laugh and bring my mate.”

Jones has the uncanny ability to make an audience move alternately with tears and laughter – and sometimes a blend of both.

“The plays aren’t always just comedies, there’s always a dark undercurrent.

“I remember when it was on Broadway and I was talking to the writer Malachy McCourt and he said ‘Marie, without tragedy in Ireland, there’d be no humour’. And he was spot on.

“It’s almost like we use humour as a tool to cut the mechanism. That’s what I do.”

Famous famous, including Liam Neeson, as extras

One of the most exciting elements of the 2022 version of Stones in His Pockets for Jones has been securing a roster of top Northern Ireland acting talent to star as virtual extras.

As well as Liam Neeson, who is a patron of the Lyric Theatre, there’s Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds, who recently starred in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar winning film Belfast, and acclaimed actor Jimmy Nesbitt.

Other virtual extras in the stage production include Marie’s husband, Ian McElhinney, curmudgeonly Granda Joe in Derry Girls, and fellow Derry Girls’ stars, Tommy Tiernan (Gerry), Tara Lynne O’Neill (Mary), Saoirse Monica Jackson (Erin) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael).

Jones, a former actress, who founded the Charabanc Theatre Company, an all-women touring group, then DubbelJoint theatre group, also takes on an extra’s role.

She explained how it all came about.

“I was talking to Matthew and Iwan (Lewis, the producer) one night in the pub and there’s a line in the play - ‘why don’t we tell our own story?’ - so, instead of being a backdrop for an American movie, lets tell our story and make the stars the extras, and we become the stars.

“So when we were talking about it, we thought, why don’t we get a load of stars in the end as extras.”

She said there then followed a “mad dash up and down Ireland” to film them all.

“We had to go to Donegal to get Big Liam Neeson, we had to go to Derry to get some of the Derry Girls, Adrian Dunbar was in London, Jimmy Nesbitt was here. We went down to Ballycastle to get Conleth and we got Ciaran Hinds last Sunday.

“The original guy who played it was Sean Campion and he runs an orange grove in Spain. We couldn’t go that far, but we have him on film and talking to Conleth.

And she said all the stars were very compliant.

“They were willing to dress up as anything we wanted them to ..Big Liam dirtied his face up to look like a peasant.”

Of course, she concedes having friends in high places, did help.

“I have to say, Ian had worked with every single one of them, I had worked with a few. I worked with Jimmy Nesbitt years ago on a film, and then Conleth in the original.

“It was brilliant to get them all.”

*Stones In His Pockets plays at The Lyric Theatre, Belfast, until July 3, 2022.

Tickets available online at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk or in person from Lyric Theatre Box Office - Tel: 028 90381081.