Police and family are trying to locate Kerry Turner who is currently missing and not been seen or spoken to for a number of months.

A PSNI post said: "She is believed to be living in Northern Ireland but has previously resided in England and Ireland.

Kathy Turner - PSNI Facebook

"If you know this female or have information which may assist us in locating her, please contact 101, quoting reference 1434 15/10/19.