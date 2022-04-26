P&O ferry cast adrift off the coast of Larne - RNLI and tugs sent to help the vessel

The European Causeway, which can carry up to 410 passengers, is about five miles off Larne Harbour.

It left Cairnryan at about noon today and was due to arrive at Larne Harbour at 2pm.

In a series of Tweets, P&O said the incident occurred due to a mechanical issue in the Irish Sea and a full inspection will take place when the ship is back in port.

A P&O vessel docked in Larne Harbour

Tugs from Larne and Belfast have been deployed to guide it back to port, P&O tweeted.

A RNLI lifeboat from Larne and Red Bay were launched to the vessel.

It is understood the Queen Victoria cruise ship, en route to Belfast for a refit, is also on site, along with a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick.