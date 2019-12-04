Police and public protect goats from harm on A8 Larne

Police and the public have teamed up to get to the bottom of the mystery of the ‘disappearing’ goats on a busy Larne road.

The PSNI responded yesterday (Tuesday) to several reports of four of five goats at the A8 near a garage.

Appealing for the owner to get in touch, police added that each time they attend “the goats are no longer there”.

In an update, Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team said that along with two very helpful members of the public “we secured the wandering goats on the A8 in Larne, protecting both the goats and motorists from harm”.