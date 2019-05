The PSNI is concerned about the whereabouts of a young woman missing from Co Tyrone since Saturday morning.

Melissa Larmour was last seen in Cookstown on Saturday, May 25 at around 10.30am.

When last seen she wearing a mink puffa jacket and black leggings. Melissa is approximately five foot, four inches in height and has black hair.

If you have seen Melissa or know anything in relation to her whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference no. 32 of 26/05/19.