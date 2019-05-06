Police appeal for teenager last seen in nightclub

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Morgan Forde was last been seen at Thompsons nightclub in Belfast city centre at 1am this morning (Monday).

She is of medium build, with long dark hair that is dyed purple and is quite tanned.

Morgan was wearing a luminous pink dress and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers although she may have changed into camouflage trousers and a white torn top.

Anyone who any information about the whereabouts of Morgan is asked to phone police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 439 of May 6, 2019.